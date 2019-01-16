Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, Welcome Sign, Federal Workers During Shutdown

Posted 6:15 pm, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, January 16, 2019

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the woman accused of leaving her dogs behind, the welcome sign that's not welcome anymore in Sunbury, and no sympathy for federal employees working without pay because of the partial government shutdown.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s