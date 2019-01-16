Southern Columbia Super 16 Team of the Year

Posted 6:41 pm, January 16, 2019, by

Once again, Southern Columbia wins the Super 16 Team of the Year award in HSFB.  The Tigers went 16-0 to win their second straight State Title and their 3rd in four years.

