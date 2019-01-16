Scranton Mayor Denies Wrongdoing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An attorney representing Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright released a statement Wednesday afternoon that sheds light on an FBI raid at Scranton City Hall and at the mayor's home.

Mayor Courtright hired an attorney after those FBI raids one week ago, and that attorney is now saying that the mayor denies any wrongdoing and expects to be exonerated.

Since FBI agents raided Scranton City Hall and Courtright's home last week, rumors have swirled and Courtright has done little to dispel them.

City Hall employees say the mayor has been showing up to work and attending meetings, but he hasn't returned our calls and has been out each of the several times we've stopped by.

The attorney the mayor hired after the raids is now shedding some light on the FBI investigation.

Attorney Paul Walker said in a statement that he doesn't know what information agents had to be able to get search warrants for City Hall and the mayor's home, but based on the information agents have asked for, he believes the investigation relates to campaign finance.

Walker goes on to say, "By its nature, these investigations take some time. The mayor vehemently denies any wrongdoing and is confident that when the investigation is complete he will be exonerated."

In his statement, the mayor's attorney says Courtright has been cooperating and has been questioned by the FBI.

FBI officials have confirmed that there's an investigation, but they aren't saying much more than that.

