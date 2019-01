Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank in Berwick.

Officers say the man walked into Fulton Bank along South Poplar Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the man told employees he had a bomb and demanded money. The robber got some cash and ran away.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Central Emergency Network at 570-784-6300.