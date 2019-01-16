× People in the Poconos Weigh In on Gillette’s New ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Ad

STROUDSBURG — A new slogan for a long-time razor company is all the buzz on social media.

The new Gillette Commercial has been re-tweeted on Twitter nearly 200,000 times, on Facebook, four million views and thousands of comments.

The new ad replaces the company’s original slogan, “The Best a Man Can Get,” with the question, “Is This the Best a Man Can Get?”

The ad urges men to get rid of “toxic masculinity” by using clips showing other men putting a stop to sexual harassment, bullying, and fighting.

And that saying, “boys will be boys,” is not an excuse.

Women’s Resources of Monroe County shared the ad on its Facebook page.

Executive director Lauren Peterson says in a time where people are starting to speak out, it’s good to see a major company speak up.

“These are all big messages that we have been trying to push for a good couple of years now. And now seeing a big company like Gillette really get behind this and push it out, in an avenue that is getting a lot of national attention, we are cheering in here. It’s great,” said Lauren Peterson, Women’s Resources of Monroe County Executive Director.

The commercial is getting mixed reviews. Some love it, some hate it.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Muscle Inc. Gym on Main Street in Stroudsburg to ask men what they think of the ad.

Samir Rivera from East Stroudsburg doesn’t think the ad is anti-male, but instead a positive for change.

“I completely agree with it. I am all for it because there are a lot of people who think that being a man has to do with being a jerk, but no, you can be a gentleman as well as being a man and it doesn’t make you any less of a man,” said Samir Rivera, East Stroudsburg.

People who saw the commercial believe not only was it important that Gillette focused on men being respectful to women, but also men being respectful to other men.

“The stigma has always been kind of the manliness factor of what goes into being a man can be a bit, you know, not necessarily what the right way of going about things should be,” said Doug Chessen, Muscle Inc. Gym.