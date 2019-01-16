Helping the Homeless with Shelter and Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Every county in the state will be participating next week in an annual event to get homeless people off the streets.

There are 11 locations in Schuylkill County assisting those in need.

In the heart of winter, the streets can get unbearably cold at night. It's no place to be, especially for those without a home.

"We want to identify homelessness. We want to make sure there are not people that are homeless on the street, and if they are, we can get them the services that they deserve," said Jeanette Triano Sinn, Servants to All.

January 23 is the first day of the "Point in Time" homeless count event, which will take place in every county across the state.

"The purpose of the count is for communities to identify homelessness, to get a more accurate example of how many people are homeless in the community. But that is all reported to the state on a state level to help us identify needs in the communities," Triano Sinn explained.

There are 11 places in Schuylkill County where those who are homeless can get help from January 23 through February 1, including Servants to All in Pottsville.

These locations are comprised of nonprofit organizations and local agencies. In addition to providing shelter, food, and clothes, gift cards will also be provided to the homeless. This is especially important during these cold months.

"You certainly don't want to see anybody getting hurt because of the cold. All we really want to do is reach out to these individuals, offer them services to better themselves and their situation, let them know where they can get housing, steps to get themselves out of their situations. We want to give them some hope to better themselves," said Shawn Frankenstein, of Service Access Management.

Donations are still being accepted, especially men's coats.

God's Bountiful Table, Servants to All, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24, My Father's House, 4 S. Centre St.

St. Patrick Pottsville Area Soup Kitchen, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24, 504 Mahantongo St.

Pottsville Salvation Army: noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at 400 Sanderson St.

Open Arms Ministry: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at 220 S. Second St., Saint Clair

Tamaqua Salvation Army: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua

God's Chuckwagon: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Schuylkill Housing Authority High Rise, 819 Centre St., Ashland

God's Chuckwagon: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Jan 23 at Living Waters Church of God, 155 S. Balliet St., Frackville

God's Chuckwagon: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Girardville Borough Building, B Street

God's Chuckwagon: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Zion Baptist Church, 400 E. Market St.

God's Chuckwagon: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at American Legion, 116 N. Main St., Shenandoah