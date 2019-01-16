Gymboree Group Expected to Declare Bankruptcy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A kids clothing chain might soon close all its stores, including ones in our area.

That's because, for the second time in two years, Gymboree Group is expected to file for bankruptcy protection. That could come as early as this week.

It means closing about 900 stores including, Gymboree, Crazy 8, and Janie and Jack stores.

There are Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations in the Wilkes-Barre area, the Poconos, central Pennsylvania, too.

The corporation filed for bankruptcy in 2017 as well.

In December, officials announced a comprehensive, strategic overview.

There is no word on how quickly stores would close, but again that bankruptcy filing could come as soon as this week.