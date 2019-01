Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The search is on for a crook in Wilkes-Barre who police say threw an elderly man to the ground and punched him in the face before making off with his wallet.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Park Avenue.

There have been at least a dozen robberies in the city since September, but Wilkes-Barre's police chief says he cannot yet confirm if this robbery and that string of recent thefts are connected.