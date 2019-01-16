Dealership Donations: An Investment in the Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students will now be able to learn firsthand how to work on today's vehicles thanks to a donation of two vehicles in Susquehanna County.

Five days a week, students are troubleshooting problems or repairing parts on vehicles, but recently, the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center found a need for more modern vehicles to help these future mechanics learn modern auto technology.

"Way more complex than the older vehicles. Everything is mostly computerized now," said senior Peyton Cowperthwait.

Local dealerships -- Tunkhannock Ford and Scranton Dodge -- stepped up and donated two vehicles. In the past, students have gone on to work at the dealerships, and this is an investment in their future.

"There's a lack of technicians all across the board now. We're starting at the ground level trying to start a pipeline, foster relationships with the school," said Scott Van Valkenburgh from Tunkhannock Auto Mart.

For the past few years, the auto tech department at SCCTC has been able to give vehicles away to needy families in the area. The next one on the list is a minivan. These new vehicles will stay in-house and let students learn for the future.

"It gets us ready for the shops we're going to be in and with the new tech we're going to use because these ones are older vehicles," said junior Daisy Bleck.

Daisy Bleck plans to become a mechanic when she graduates and with these two newer vehicles, she'll be able to get up to speed on the vehicles of today.

"I'm excited to use them and work with them."

Two more ways these students will be ready for the challenges ahead and jobs that are in high demand.