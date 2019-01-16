Crosscutters Hot Stove banquet

Posted 10:40 pm, January 16, 2019, by

Philadelphia Phillies color analyst and former player Gary Matthews stopped in Williamsport for Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet.  'Sarge' says the Phils are not done with their off-season shopping list.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

