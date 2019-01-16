Crestwood School District Superintendent Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- The superintendent of the Crestwood School District has submitted his resignation following an issue involving security clearances for bus drivers in the district.

The school board will vote Thursday on Joseph Gorham's resignation.

Students were out of class for two days in October after a state audit found some drivers for the bus company hired by the district had improper or incomplete background checks.

Gorham and the district's director of operations were placed on leave at that time.