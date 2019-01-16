Carbon Monoxide Danger as Temperatures Drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Cold temperatures are here, and bitter cold is in the forecast. That has people using additional resources to heat their homes, like space heaters. But with that comes risk, and depending on which ones you use, dangers of carbon monoxide.

Firefighters at William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg respond to all kinds of incidents. One thing that starts to pop up this time of year is carbon monoxide.

"The danger is ever-present. People definitely need to heed the warnings, especially with the cold weather about to move in," Chief James Blount said.

Chief Blount says carbon monoxide is caused by blocked vents and chimneys, as well as heating systems that aren't working right. It causes flu-like symptoms.

"Shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, things of that nature," Blount said.

Blount recommends installing a carbon monoxide detector if you don't already have one.

"Better safe than sorry, yeah," Walter Neitz of Lewisburg said.

Neitz has always had a carbon monoxide detector.

"We had a coal stoker furnace. Of course, now we have a wood burner and an oil furnace, but it's still important to have one," Neitz said.

As it gets colder out, many people use space heaters to heat their homes. When it comes to kerosene or propane space heaters, it's especially important to have a carbon monoxide detector, but with all, it's important to follow the manufacturer's warnings.

"Maintain a three-foot in diameter of distance of any combustible material to the space heater," Blount said.

If you have any questions about carbon monoxide, do not hesitate to contact your local fire department so they can come out and take a look.