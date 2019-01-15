× Three Suspects in Beavertown Burglaries

BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Middleburg police believe three men are responsible for more than 40 burglaries in Beavertown the day after Christmas. They are also questioning the men about similar burglaries in Union and Lycoming Counties.

When it comes to the community of Beavertown, quiet is one word to describe it. That’s usually the case except on the morning of December 26.

“They got into my garage, both the bottom floor and the top floor,” said David Hassinger.

Hassinger is one of more than 40 victims of the burglary spree. Investigators say cash and credit cards were stolen, as well as guns and bicycles from garages and cars throughout the borough.

The culprits also sprayed the insides of vehicles with fire extinguishers.

“The really violated the whole neighborhood, the whole town of Beavertown,” Bruce Werner said.

Werner’s truck was broken into.

“Went out there and looked in, but coat’s gone, my vest is gone,” he recalled.

In front of a room of concerned Beavertown residents, officials announced that they have three suspects and expect to file charges this week.

“It’s not often that we get this rash of break-ins. Randomly, we’ll get a break-in here or there, but the multitude of the break-ins in one general area is not very often,” said Officer David Shaffer.

In addition to Beavertown and Middleburg, investigators believe the trio hit communities in at least two other counties as well.

“This stretches from Lycoming County down through Union County and into Snyder County,” said Ofc. Shaffer.

Beavertown residents are happy to hear police have suspects.

“I know they’re doing the best they can with what they’ve got. I trust them with everything,” Werner said.

Police say the estimated cost of damage in the Beavertown incidents was about $8,000.

40.753691 -77.169430