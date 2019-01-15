This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Winter Fishing with Sweetwater Guide Service

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll float down the Delaware River with Sweetwater Guide Service in search of the winter bite.  We'll land some walleye, fall fish, pickerel and even some trout with the help of some expert guides.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

