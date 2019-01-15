Sunbury Hires New City Administrator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- The city of Sunbury now has a city administrator.

City council voted to hire Jody Ocker to the newly-created position Monday night.

The new position replaces the old city clerk job. The current city clerk is retiring at the end of the month.

Ocker will oversee daily operations and all departments except for the police department.

"I'll start with a clean slate with everyone, and then we'll just assess where we are, what are our goals, what we need to do to get there. I think it's good just to build positive relationships because that's what's going to get things done," said ocker/sunbury city administrator

Ocker retired from the Air Force last year.