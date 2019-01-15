Scranton Prep @ Abington Heights boys basketball

#2 Abington Heights welcomed #3 Scranton Prep in boys HS basketball. Without standout Forward Leo O'Boyle the Cavaliers didn't have the firepower as the Comets won 68-40.
