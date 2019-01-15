× Remembering Carol Channing in the Poconos

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At The Friendly Community Center in Barrett Township, a few senior citizens were singing along during music therapy to one of their favorite tunes…”Hello, Dolly!”

Though this rendition was more of a memorial to the woman who made it famous: Carol Channing.

The Broadway legend passed away at 97.

Vivian Berlane from Pocono Township saw Channing perform in New Jersey back in the late 1960s.

“She had her own style and that’s what made her. I was kidding with the girls before she had those big banjo eyes and that’s what they called them in my day. At any rate, she just had what they call in the business shtick, that’s it and that was her,” said Berlane.

At the start of her career, Carol Channing actually performed in the Poconos. She was part of an act at the Tamiment Resort in Pike County.

Later on in her career, she also played at the former Pocono Playhouse. It burned down 10 years ago.

“There was a lot of entertainers here at one time or another,” said Berlane.

Vivian says it’s sad that all the old-time greats are passing on.

“God rest her soul, she was 97 years old. I hope I live that long,” said Berlane.