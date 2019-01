× Pedestrian Hit and Killed, Driver Charged with DUI

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County.

State police say Jay Spotts, 68, was hit just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on Sweet Arrow Lake Road in Wayne Township near Pine Grove.

The driver, Patricia Hellinger, 44, of Pine Grove, has been charged with driving under the influence.

Hellinger and a passenger in her car were not hurt.