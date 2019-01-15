× Governor Tom Wolf Takes Oath of Office for Second Term

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf took the oath of office just after noon Tuesday at the State Capitol in Harrisburg to begin his second term as governor of Pennsylvania.

“History is still being written in Pennsylvania,” said the governor during his address. “A big part of who we are as Pennsylvanians is the pride we have in where we’re from.”

When I took this oath four years ago, too many Pennsylvanians felt their promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness was out of reach. ⁰ Today I’m proud of our progress. We’ve gone from a commonwealth at a crossroads to a commonwealth on a comeback. #InaugurationPA pic.twitter.com/wfWMP0xFNh — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 15, 2019

Gov. Wolf was re-elected to a second term, defeating Republican challenger Scott Wagner in November.

During my next term, we’ll keep moving our commonwealth forward. Despite our challenges, we can look to the future with hope that we’ll leave an even better PA for our children. Let’s have faith in what we can fix together, achieve together, and build together. #InaugurationPA pic.twitter.com/jqz4f1CloZ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 15, 2019

Wolf was born and raised in York County. He took over the family business, The Wolf Organization, and turned it into a highly-profitable manufacturer of cabinets, selling the company in 2006.

Wolf served as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Revenue during the Rendell Administration (2007-08). He bought The Wolf Organization when it faced bankruptcy in 2010 and served as chairman until he announced he intended to run for governor.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn in inside the State Capitol Tuesday morning.

Join me in congratulating Pennsylvania’s new lieutenant governor, @JohnFetterman. I look forward to tackling the next four years as partners. 🤜🤛 #InaugurationPA pic.twitter.com/7Ly68oerW9 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 15, 2019