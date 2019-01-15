Governor Tom Wolf Takes Oath of Office for Second Term
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf took the oath of office just after noon Tuesday at the State Capitol in Harrisburg to begin his second term as governor of Pennsylvania.
“History is still being written in Pennsylvania,” said the governor during his address. “A big part of who we are as Pennsylvanians is the pride we have in where we’re from.”
Gov. Wolf was re-elected to a second term, defeating Republican challenger Scott Wagner in November.
Wolf was born and raised in York County. He took over the family business, The Wolf Organization, and turned it into a highly-profitable manufacturer of cabinets, selling the company in 2006.
Wolf served as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Revenue during the Rendell Administration (2007-08). He bought The Wolf Organization when it faced bankruptcy in 2010 and served as chairman until he announced he intended to run for governor.
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn in inside the State Capitol Tuesday morning.