Food Bank Providing Help during Government Shutdown

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Families affected by the federal shutdown are getting support from a local nonprofit

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will be distributing food to federal workers

The distribution started Tuesday afternoon.

Thousands of federal workers who aren’t being paid because of the shutdown live in central Pennsylvania.

The food bank has prepared hundreds of boxes, but employees aren’t sure how many people will take advantage of the support.

“We have packed over 350 of our food boxes right now,” said communications and marketing coordinator Carla Fisher.

The boxes are part of a new program. Starting this week, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will provide boxes of food, including milk, eggs, and protein, to families affected by the federal government shutdown.

“They are federally mandated to work so they have to continue to work without getting paid, so that’s why we are here to help the families,” said Travis Berg.

Around 25,000 federal workers live in the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s service area. Families who need support are invited to stop by the facility during distribution hours.

“Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 until 6:30 here at the Williamsport Healthy Hub and the Harrisburg Healthy Hub,” Berg said.

Thanks to support from the USDA, the food is free but federal employees must bring identification.

“Federal ID, or CAC card, or a contract ID from the federal government,” Berg explained.

Because the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provides services to people in 27 counties, it can be difficult for some people to make it to Williamsport. The food bank is working with its partner agencies to deliver some of the boxes to facilities closer to the people who are in need.

“As long as the shutdown continues, we will be here to distribute food to those in need,” Berg added.

