Lakeland versus Dunmore in boys basketball from the Lackawanna League. Chiefs won 54-36.
Dunmore vs Lakeland boys basketball
-
Lakeland vs Valley View boys basketball
-
Binghamton vs Misericorida Men’s basketball
-
Dunmore Boys Hold Off West Scranton 44-27
-
Dunmore vs Holy Cross Lynett boys
-
Lakeland vs Mid Valley basketball
-
-
Scranton Prep and Lakeland preview
-
Parkland vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
Dunmore vs Crestwood girls basketball
-
Dunmore defense coming on strong
-
Lynett Dunmore vs Scranton Prep girls basketball
-
-
Lakeland football preps
-
Holy Redeemer at Dunmore girls basektball
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Lakeland boys soccer