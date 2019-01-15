× DPW Worker Helps Police Catch Suspect

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre public works employee was off duty Monday night when he noticed a crime in progress. That’s when he helped stop the suspect for a state trooper who was chasing him.

That DPW worker tells us he was not scared to help troopers chase down a suspect, and says he was happy to do it so he could help make his community a better place.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, state police tried to pull over an SUV on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre driven by 26-year-old Jason Hackett. Troopers say he was speeding and when they tried to pull him over, he wouldn’t stop.

Eventually, the suspect got out of the vehicle on Scott Street and ran away. That’s when he met Martin Dartoe.

“I stood right in the middle of the road to block him in so he couldn’t go anywhere,” Dartoe said.

Dartoe is a Wilkes-Barre public works employee who happened to be in the neighborhood to visit a friend. When he realized what was going on, the DPW worker sprang into action chasing Hackett down the street.

“He resisted, so I grabbed him and a slammed him on the ground. I slammed him on the ground, he’s sort of crying, so I drag him and start fighting and stuff,” he recalled.

The trooper Dartoe helped said his actions went above and beyond, and he says he’s never seen a citizen do something like that before.

“The goal and the objective is to help make a difference in our community and we need to do this for senior citizens, women, and children and those who cannot protect themselves,” said Dartoe.

Dartoe says he wasn’t scared by what happened; he was just happy to help his community.

“I say you don’t have to worry about it because it’s animal instincts. If you see something you’ve got to react to it.”

Troopers say Hackett also dropped suspected heroin from his pockets as he ran away. He’s in jail facing drug, DUI and fleeing police charges.