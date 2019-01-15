Dashcam Captures Moment Toddler in Car Seat Falls Out of Moving Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Mankato, Minnesota say a toddler is OK after falling out of a car while strapped into a car seat.

Dashcam video of the incident was recorded Monday morning by Chad Mock, who was driving behind the vehicle.

Mock’s video shows the 2-year-old girl falling from the vehicle near Hy-Vee on Riverfront Drive. Mock is seen rushing over to help and stopping traffic to attend to the little girl.

Mankato police say the child’s mother was driving when her daughter fell out of the car, but that the little girl suffered no apparent injuries.

Police say she was properly fastened inside the car seat, but that the seat was not adequately attached to the car.

It is not clear why the door opened.

As seen on Mock’s video, the mother didn’t immediately notice her girl had fallen out of the car. She drove at least a few more blocks before realizing her girl was not in the back seat.

Police say the case will go to the county attorney’s office for consideration of charges of child endangerment.