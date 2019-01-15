Body Found in Rubble of West Hazleton Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. – Investigators have found a body in the rubble of a burned apartment house in West Hazleton.

Investigators found that body about 30 minutes after they started demolishing the building Tuesday morning. They believe the body belongs to a man that has been missing since the fire started.

West Hazleton police stopped to check things out again at a burned apartment house on East Green Street Tuesday morning.

The place burned Saturday night, leaving 11 people homeless.

A former tenant came with family to salvage what she could from her apartment. Then, a crew got to work on demolition, tearing down the unsafe building.

"It takes a lot of skill to do it in time, it's a very slow process, there's no pressure so there's no damage to other buildings," said Thomas Wanick of Franzosa Trucking.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. state police discovered a body in the rubble.

Police had been searching for Grant Yamulla, 30, who lived in the building.

Investigators call the fire suspicious and believe it started in Yamulla's apartment.

"It's going to be a lengthy process, but we have contractors here and they're working with us," said West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio.

Investigators are working to identify the remains.

The building is expected to be torn down and the area cleared by the end of the week.