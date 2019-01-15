Barnes and Noble Set to Reopen by End of Month

Posted 10:24 pm, January 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, January 15, 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A bookstore in Luzerne County that was heavily damaged by a tornado is scheduled to reopen at the end of the month.

Officials with Barnes and Noble announced that the bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township will reopen on January 30.

The retailer opened a pop-up shop in the East End Shopping Center last September while repairs were made to the main store, which was damaged by an EF-2 tornado last June.

The East End Center Location will be open until January 29.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s