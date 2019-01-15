Barnes and Noble Set to Reopen by End of Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A bookstore in Luzerne County that was heavily damaged by a tornado is scheduled to reopen at the end of the month.

Officials with Barnes and Noble announced that the bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township will reopen on January 30.

The retailer opened a pop-up shop in the East End Shopping Center last September while repairs were made to the main store, which was damaged by an EF-2 tornado last June.

The East End Center Location will be open until January 29.