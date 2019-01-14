Walmart bans woman for driving electric cart while drinking wine from Pringles can, police say

Posted 10:23 pm, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, January 14, 2019

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – A woman has been banned from Walmart after authorities said she rode around the parking lot in an electric cart while drinking wine.

The Times Record News reported that it happened outside a Walmart in Wichita Falls, Texas on Friday morning.

Police were called to the store where a witness said she had been riding the cart for hours around the parking lot. She was also allegedly drinking wine from a Pringles chips can.

Police found her at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from that Walmart location.

