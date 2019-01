Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dogs and cats suit up! Monday, January 14, is National Dress up Your Pet Day.

It was started in 2009 by a celebrity pet lifestyle expert.

Most people dress up their pets on Halloween, but there's no need to wait until October.

Whatever you decide to doll them up in, experts say make sure they are safe and comfortable.

The outfit should not limit your pet's movement or their ability to breathe.

There should also be no dangling items. They can be choking hazards.

Will you be dressing up your pets?