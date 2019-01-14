× Survey Open to Help Find Luzerne County’s Brand

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County has launched a survey to determine its brand.

When you think about Luzerne County, what stands out to you the most? We asked the woman who runs the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“I think about lottery,” Ann Marie Bossard of the Anthracite Newsstand said. “I think about the PA gamelands. I think about kindness.”

Several months ago, Luzerne County’s Visitors Bureau started on a mission to find the county’s brand. The tool they’re using is an online survey.

“When people talk about Luzerne County, what does that mean?” Visit Luzerne County Executive Director Ted Wampole said. “It is the trails? Is it the hiking and the fishing? Is it the ethnic foods?”

The survey is about 20 questions long and can be taken by anyone including Luzerne County residents and business owners as well as visitors to the county.

“We really want to encourage everyone to fill this out and let us know what do you think about Luzerne County?” Wampole said. “What do you think are our highlights?”

The survey will be open for three weeks. After that, a consultant will help the county determine what the county’s brand will be.

At the Anthracite Newsstand, Bossard hopes the brand will be a tribute to the county’s past.

“I would like to see a lot of things back from the olden days come back,” Bossard said. “Like all the shops and different things.”

Click here to take the survey.