× Students Get CPR and AED Training at School in the Poconos

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Monsignor McHugh School near Mount Pocono recently received an important life lesson — how to save someone else’s in an emergency.

Some of the students are now CPR certified.

“If, like, we are in a situation where we need to help someone, we can and we have the ability to,” said eighth grader Nicole Dusovic.

Seventh and eighth grade students at the school in Paradise Township took the four-hour training course just before Christmas break. They were also trained on how to use an automated external defibrillator or AED.

“I really felt it was important for our kids to not only be able to say something, but to do something if they were in a situation that needed them to do that,” said Monsignor McHugh Principal Becca Torregrossa.

Training will happen at the school every year, but once students are done, they will be certified for two years.

“Next year, we will have next year’s seventh grade to be included and then that year’s eighth would only be in it as a refresher,” said Torregrossa.

Jaydene Edwards is also in eighth grade. She says not only will she be prepared to help someone in need at school but also at her after school job.

“I am a babysitter and I work around young kids a lot, so it’s good to know just in case that you can help them. There probably won’t be an adult there, so it’s nice to know that they are safe. Parents like to know that their kids are with someone that can protect them,” said Edwards.

Teachers and other staff at Monsignor McHugh have also been trained and are certified in both CPR and AED.