Students Dismissed after Heating Problems at West Scranton High School

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students at West Scranton High School were dismissed for the day on Monday morning and it is unclear when they will return.

Students and parents tell Newswatch 16 the high school has been having heating issues in the building since last Wednesday, but when students arrived to school Monday morning, they say it was freezing inside. They were told during first period they’d be getting out early and an alert then went out to parents that students would be dismissing at 10:56 a.m.

Scranton Electric Heating and Cooling has been at the school working. we do have a call into the superintendent, but there is no word on when the issues are expected to be resolved and when the students will be returning for classes.