WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials in Wilkes-Barre Township say the Panera that was wrecked by a tornado over the summer will be rebuilt in a new location.

The store in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons was destroyed last summer by a tornado.

Township officials say it will now be a standalone building next to the Target in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

They say there are plans for the new Panera to have a drive-thru.