No Yolk: An Egg Is Now the Most-Liked Instagram Photo Ever

Posted 6:02 am, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01AM, January 14, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Ca. — A world record cracked: An egg is now the most-liked Instagram photo ever.

Previously, 21-year-old billionaire Kylie Jenner held the world record for the most-liked Instagram photo of all-time.

View this post on Instagram

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Operating behind an alias, Henrietta, a free-range chicken from the British countryside, told FOX 5 he came across an article about the top 10 most-liked Instagram photos. Kylie Jenner was at the top of the list with more than 18 million likes on a photo the beauty guru shared to her Instagram profile back in February 2018.

But as of Sunday evening, the self-proclaimed “EGG GANG” Instagram account held the world record at more than 18 million likes and 1.4 million followers.

EGGciting.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s