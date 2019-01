Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni started the school week by reading to a group of kids in Luzerne County.

The third graders at Chester Street Elementary School in Kingston are part of the Wyoming Valley West School District.

Julie read a book called "The Most Magnificent Thing" and then the kids got to ask some great questions about the news.

Chester Street Elementary invites people from the community to read to their students each year.