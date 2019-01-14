× ESU Teams Up with Organic Farming Nonprofit

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There’s a new partnership at East Stroudsburg University — one that will benefit both students and faculty.

ESU and Rodale Institute, a nonprofit that supports research into organic farming, teamed up to share resources.

The partnership became official at a signing ceremony at the Lower Dansbury building on campus.

“What it’s going to do is that it’s going to allow both us and Rodale to share things such as lab space, field sites, and it’s going to create lots of opportunities, not only for our faculty but the students themselves,” said Maria Kitchens-Kintz, Interim Dean of Arts and Sciences.

Rodale Institute is out of the Lehigh Valley.

The collaboration means both students and faculty will work with scientists and educators at the institute.

Professors tell Newswatch 16 not only will this partnership benefit students in science courses, but also a number of other majors the university offers, too.

Jeff Moyer is the executive director at Rodale. He says students will even get internships there that will help them in the future.

“We think it will give students the opportunity to serve on our staff as interns, so our intern programs cover a broad spectrum of skill sets — everything from biology and environmental science to accounting and communications. So, we think there are a lot of opportunities for students to come and train with us,” said Jeff Moyer, Rodale Institute executive director.

Students and staff will begin to benefit from the partnership this spring semester.