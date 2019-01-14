× Candy Countdown: Getting Ready for Valentine’s Day in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Valentine’s Day is exactly one month away, and the candy countdown is on!

Inside Michael Mootz Candies in Hanover Township, love is in the air with Valentine’s Day fast approaching.

“It has been a rush behind the counter trying to get everything ready for Valentine’s Day,” Meagan Mootz. “We’re molding different pops, I love you pops and bars and filled hearts with our assorted candies.”

The window display is already set.

Some chocolates and candies are wrapped and out for customers, but there’s lots more to do.

Valentine’s Day is a very busy holiday for candy makers like the Mootz family.

“We offer over 50 different types of hearts that you can pick off of our shelves or have custom packed. We have our standard assorteds year round and we’ll do those in Valentine’s wrapping paper, tons of plush toys, and little gifties, chocolate trays, and all that kind of good stuff,” Jason Mootz said.

According to the National Confectioners Association, 83 percent of Americans buy and share candies with friends and family for Valentine’s Day.

“Everyone loves chocolate and it’s just a way to express your love to somebody and give a heart filled with chocolate. I mean what person doesn’t want that?!” Meagan said.

The Mootzes say they’ll be in overdrive for the next month and by the way, they’re already making Easter candy, too!