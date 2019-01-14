Apartment Building Ravaged by Fire to Be Torn Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- An apartment building ravaged by flames over the weekend could be torn down in Luzerne County.

The place on Green Street in West Hazleton is scheduled to be torn down early this week.

Fire officials say it's dangerous. The place went up in flames Saturday night and burned for hours.

Eleven people are homeless, and a firefighter suffered second-degree burns.

Fire officials say the construction of the building made it difficult to fight this fire. They found several false ceilings.

A fire marshall is investigating the blaze which he is calling suspicious. However, there are no more details about why.

The roof actually ended up collapsing during the fire here. The place is slated to be torn down Monday or Tuesday here in West Hazleton.

