Student-Athletes Participate in Free Sports Combine

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Young athletes from around the area came out to see where their abilities stand and learn how to take them to the next level.

The Beyond Sports Network Foundation, along with The COAL Foundation and Backcourt Hoops, held a free athletic combine at Riverfront Sports in Scranton on Sunday.

Dozens of student-athletes were tested in multiple areas of athleticism.

"Our goal is to help them understand what do I have to do to improve my abilities to try and catch the attention of college coaches," said Jimmy Kibble, Beyond Sports Network Foundation.

The data collected from athletes at the combine is then provided to colleges and universities around the country.