In Your Neighborhood

Lego Club

Did your kids get any Legos for Christmas? They can come out to Scranton, Saturday, January 19, to show off what they can do with the toy. The Lackawanna County Children’s Library is hosting a Lego Club, January 19-20. Have fun during the free build time or put your Lego skills to the test in the design challenges. Kids ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend. Registration is free and required.

6th Annual Chili Cook Off

If you’re looking for something good to eat, then check out the Sixth Annual Chili Cook Off, Saturday, January 19, in Schuylkill County. The cook off will be held at the Galen Glen Winery and will go from Noon until 3 p.m. There will be home chefs and professional chefs competing for the title. Admission is $9 per person and includes a glass of wine and chili samples. Proceeds benefit the West Penn Fire Company.