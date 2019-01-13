Girl Scouts Celebrate World Thinking Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Girl Scouts and guides came together in Scranton on Sunday for a little friendly competition.

It was all to celebrate World Thinking Day.

The event was held on campus at the University of Scranton.

Scouts competed in a Rope Runner Derby where each scout created a rope runner to represent a country anywhere in the world. The girls then raced their runners across a zipline to win a prize.

World Thinking Day is held annually and celebrates scouts and guides around the world and showcases how girls embody leadership.