Free Bowling for Families of Children with Autism

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Families put their bowling skills and social skills to the test in Wilkes-Barre.

Parents & Professionals held a day of fun at Chacko's Family Bowling Center for families of children with autism.

Families took in a few free frames of bowling and food while enjoying the opportunity to have fun in a comfortable setting.

"We are hoping that the end result and after coming out to some of our events that the families can learn to do more on their own as well," said Dolphus Teart, Parents & Professionals.

Parents & Professionals offer several events throughout the year.

Organizers say this year's bowling party had over 350 people sign up.