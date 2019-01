Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police say a wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes near the Mount Cobb exit.

Troopers say the wrong-way driver, Haskey Fleming, 21, of Newfoundland, sideswiped another vehicle, causing that vehicle's front tire to come off.

No one was seriously hurt.

Investigators have not said how Fleming ended up going in the wrong direction.