SWB RailRiders Now Hiring

MOOSIC, Pa. -- There is at least one sign of warmer weather ahead.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hiring for the start of the 2019 baseball season.

The team held a job fair at the stadium in Lackawanna County Saturday.

Jobs up for grabs include grounds crew, ticket takers, even the team's on-field promotions crew called "The Pinstripe Patrol."

"I am looking forward to some good opportunities, and coming on board with the RailRiders is a blessing, so really looking forward to getting gainful employment," said Raymond Haines of Scranton.

This is the first of two job fairs. The next one is scheduled for Wednesday, January 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at PNC Field in Moosic.