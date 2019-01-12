Runners ‘Shiver by the River’ in Scranton

Posted 7:02 pm, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32PM, January 12, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Embracing the cold weather was the point of an event in Scranton.

The first of two "Shiver by the River" races was hosted by Scranton Running Company along the Lackawanna River on Saturday.

This race benefits Brian Craig, a Scranton business owner battling cancer.

Runners say they enjoy the brisk winter air.

"Just used to the cold, and you know, once you get going you're all warmed up. Everything is fine, so it's really not that bad out here. Wonderful group of people out here today," said Tony Korch of Nanticoke.

Winners of the 5K and 10K races were given winter-themed prizes, including rock salt and shovels.

