Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People paired yoga and beer at a "brewga" event in Luzerne County.

People got to take a yoga class at Susquehanna Brewing Company on Saturday. Then, they could enjoy a beer or two in the tasting room at the brewery near Pittston.

The event was hosted by Home Yoga and Barre in West Pittston. It is meant to encourage participants to be social and get to know one another following the yoga class.