Man Shot After Bar Fight in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning after a fight at a bar in Scranton.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Beaners Bar along North Main Avenue in Scranton.

The Scranton police chief said the victim was being treated. There is no word on his condition.

The owner of a body shop next door says he was shocked to see police tape when he opened his shop in the morning.

"Very concerned. I got my wife working here, a lot of people working here, customers coming in, can't be having that," said Billy Grippo, Frank Grippo and Sons Body Shop.

Police have not said whether or not they have a suspect.