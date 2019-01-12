Homeless Shelters Offer Relief from Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- We're in the thick of a cold snap our area hasn't seen in quite some time, and that has homeless shelters in Scranton busier than normal.

Newswatch 16 found people warming up inside Community Intervention Center on North Sixth Avenue on Saturday.

People there say they are grateful for a place to escape from the cold.

"It is a life saver. I don't know being homeless what I would do without a place like this," said James Demming of Scranton.

The Community Intervention Center in Scranton is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.