First-ever Pottsville Winterfest Draws a Crowd

Posted 7:00 pm, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, January 12, 2019

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- The cold weather didn't keep the crowds from Pottsville's first ever Winterfest.

The event featured a snowman-making contest for the kids and Yuengling beer for the adults, plus lots of craft and food vendors.

Vendors told us they worried the cold might keep people away, but that wasn't the case.

"Today was a really great day, great day for our community, great day for the city here. We did sell out pretty early. Unfortunately, it was just hard to judge with the cold weather, and it's the first year, but we're really proud to be a part of this event and thankful everyone came out and made it so successful," said Jessica Hannis of Shenandoah.

Organizers hope to make Winterfest an annual event.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s