First-ever Pottsville Winterfest Draws a Crowd

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- The cold weather didn't keep the crowds from Pottsville's first ever Winterfest.

The event featured a snowman-making contest for the kids and Yuengling beer for the adults, plus lots of craft and food vendors.

Vendors told us they worried the cold might keep people away, but that wasn't the case.

"Today was a really great day, great day for our community, great day for the city here. We did sell out pretty early. Unfortunately, it was just hard to judge with the cold weather, and it's the first year, but we're really proud to be a part of this event and thankful everyone came out and made it so successful," said Jessica Hannis of Shenandoah.

Organizers hope to make Winterfest an annual event.