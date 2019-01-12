Car Slams into Former Hospital During Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A car slammed into a former hospital after a chase with police in Hazleton.

Police say an officer spotted the black BMW nearly hit a person on Cleveland Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off.

During the chase, police say the car hit a patch of ice and crashed into the old St. Joseph's Hospital along Lee Court.

Investigators said the driver, Jason De La Cruz, then got out of the car and tried to run away.

Officers quickly caught him, and he is facing a long list of charges.

The passengers in the car were taken to the hospital to be checked out.