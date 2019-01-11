× Work Continues in Scranton to Fill Large Hole Behind Homes

SCRANTON, Pa. — Work continues to fill a large hole in Scranton.

On Friday workers placed a six-ton piece of concrete in the hole behind homes on Wyoming Avenue.

It will be used to secure a plastic conduit which will carry Meadow Brook underneath the properties and prevent future flooding.

The fix is the result of a lawsuit between neighbors and the city of Scranton.

A judge decided the city must have a fix in place by the end of the month.