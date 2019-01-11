Work Continues in Scranton to Fill Large Hole Behind Homes

Posted 4:43 pm, January 11, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. —  Work continues to fill a large hole in Scranton.

On Friday workers placed a six-ton piece of concrete in the hole behind homes on Wyoming Avenue.

It will be used to secure a plastic conduit which will carry Meadow Brook underneath the properties and prevent future flooding.

The fix is the result of a lawsuit between neighbors and the city of Scranton.

A judge decided the city must have a fix in place by the end of the month.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s