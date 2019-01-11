Turning up the Heat: UGI Warning Residents of Carbon Monoxide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The arctic blast has some officials issuing a life-saving warning to people as they try to stay warm.

As people turn up the heat, UGI officials are warning them of carbon monoxide. That's a colorless odorless gas that can be deadly.

According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die each year of unintentional poisoning.

Carbon monoxide can be the byproduct of a lot of home heating systems.

Recently, UGI workers say they've gotten an increased number of carbon monoxide calls.

Some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include nausea, headaches, dizziness, and blurred vision.

According to UGI, the best protection against this is a carbon monoxide detector.

